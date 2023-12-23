Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,910 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,740,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

