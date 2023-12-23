GAM Holding AG Sells 1,345 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average is $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

