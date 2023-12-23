Summit Global Investments Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

