Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

