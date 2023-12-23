First PREMIER Bank Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.44. 3,013,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,037. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.