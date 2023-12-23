Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.69. 3,342,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.