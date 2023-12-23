First PREMIER Bank Sells 155 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,972. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

