PFW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $304.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

