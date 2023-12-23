Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.