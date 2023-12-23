HT Partners LLC Acquires 1,537 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.4% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,890,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

