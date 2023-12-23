Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.58. 4,456,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,544. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

