Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 17,301 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 303.9% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 199.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 1,811,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

