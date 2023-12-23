Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.58. 1,824,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

