Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

