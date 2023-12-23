Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.