Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

