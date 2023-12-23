ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 55,900 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 1,917,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

