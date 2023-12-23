Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $1.17 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

