Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

