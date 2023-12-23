Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $290.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.