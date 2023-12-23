iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 366,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

