NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

