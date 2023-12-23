Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.84. 698,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

