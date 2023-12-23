Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $797,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

