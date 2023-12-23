Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,095,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,313. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

