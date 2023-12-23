Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,250 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average of $285.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

