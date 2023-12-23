Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $952.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $892.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

