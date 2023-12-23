CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

