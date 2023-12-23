Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simmons Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

