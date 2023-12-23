Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.74.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

