First PREMIER Bank Sells 844 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,412. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

