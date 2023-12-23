First PREMIER Bank Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

