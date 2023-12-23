First PREMIER Bank Acquires 11,323 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

WFC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367,240. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

