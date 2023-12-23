MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 839 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,782. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.58 and a 1 year high of $224.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.