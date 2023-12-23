Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.