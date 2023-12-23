Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

