Asset Planning Corporation Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Asset Planning Corporation trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.