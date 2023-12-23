Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lessened by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $73.36. 5,890,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

