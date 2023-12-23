Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,250. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.