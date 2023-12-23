Corrigan Financial Inc. Buys 33,511 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

