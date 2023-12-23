Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $373.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $376.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.