Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

