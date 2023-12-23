Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.95.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.