Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.95.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.