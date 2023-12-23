Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

