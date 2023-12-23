First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Accenture were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

