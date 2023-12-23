First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 52 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $272.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.00. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

