Beacon Financial Group Sells 265 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

