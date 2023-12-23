LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. General Electric has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $128.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

