Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 428 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.98. 1,548,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

