Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $799.68. 222,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,812. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $641.66 and a one year high of $824.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

